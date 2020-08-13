Godrej Industries reports Rs 106 crore consolidated net profit in Q1

Godrej Industries on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.17 crore for the April-June quarter.
During the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 178 crore.
In a regulatory filing, the company said that the consolidated results are not comparable on a year-on-year basis in view of acquisitions and changes in the company's or the group's shareholdings during the period in some of the subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.
The company reported a total income of Rs 2,118.75 crore during the period under review. Its total expenditure during the quarter ended June of the FY 2020-21, stood at Rs 2,048.27 crore.
