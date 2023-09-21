Godrej Industries Approves Issuance Of Rated Listed Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures | Image: Godrej (Representative)

Godrej Industries Limited, in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021, has announced the Management Committee of the Board of Directors of the company, headquartered in Mumbai, has approved for the issuance of up to 25,000 Rated Listed Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures. These debentures have a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, which in total amounts to an impressive Rs 250,00,00,000.

The company has opted to allow for oversubscription of up to 25,000 Rated Listed Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of the same face value and total value, collectively aggregating up to 50,000 Rated Listed Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures. This expanded issuance is valued at Rs 500,00,00,000.

Godrej Industries Limited shares

The shares of Godrej Industries Limited on Thursday at 3:14 pm IST were at Rs 563.75, up by 0.89 percent.