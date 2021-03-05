Godrej Group appoints Ishteyaque Amjad as Group Head, Corporate Affairs

Godrej Group has appointed Ishteyaque Amjad as Group Head, Corporate Affairs on March 1, 2021. Prior to joining the Godrej Group, Amjad worked with The Coco Cola Company as as the Vice President Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainibility. There he was responsible for Corporate Communications, Government Relations, Industry Relations and Sustainability. Prior to that he worked with Cargill as Director Corporate Affairs – APAC and prior to that as Director Corporate Affairs – India. He has also worked for HCL Technologies and Essar. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Aligarh Muslim University.