Godrej Agrovet launches insecticide Gracia; eyes larger share of Rs 25,000 cr crop protection market

Godrej Agrovet Limited today announced the launch of Gracia (Fluxametamide, an isoxazoline compound) in the Indian market. It is a patented chemistry discovered and developed by Japan’s Nisan Chemical Corporation and will be introduced in India through collaboration with Godrej Agrovet Limited. It is a solution that exhibits excellent control of chewing and sucking pests such as larva, caterpillars, and thrips in farms producing a variety of pulses, hot pepper, cole crops, tomatoes, brinjal and okra. It allosterically inhibits GABA gated chloride channel in the insect’s nervous system.

Through proactive application at the correct time, Gracia will provide more extended duration and effectiveness in controlling pests and excellent rainfastness. It is also an economical and effective alternative to existing market solutions since the cost of application of Gracia at farmer level will be as low as Rs.1800 per acre.

Commenting on the launch, Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Limited, said, "After Hanabi, Gracia is the second product from Nissan Chemicals which we are introducing in the country. The Indian crop protection market is estimated to be around Rs. 25,000 crore. Of this, insecticides contribute 39 percent. The launch of Gracia will strengthen our presence in this particular sub-segment that is estimated to be a Rs 1500 crore market opportunity.”

Rakesh Dogra, CEO, Crop Protection Business, Godrej Agrovet Limited, added, “In 2019, we launched Hanabi miticide from Nissan Chemicals in the country. Since the launch, Hanabi has been recognized as the latest prodigy in the miticides market in India. Gracia is a quick-action, broad-spectrum insecticide that will help us strengthen our leadership in the Indian crop protection market.”

Raj Kumar Yadav, MD Nissan Chemical Corporation (India), said, “The launch of Gracia also marks a decade of our association with Godrej Agrovet. We are confident that like Hanabi, Gracia will also find wide adoption in the market.”

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 02:58 PM IST