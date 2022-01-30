Godfrey Phillips India Q3 net profit down 5% to Rs 116.87 cr, revenue from operations up 3%

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd reported a 5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 116.87 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2021.

The company stated that the revenue from operations was up 3.14 per cent to Rs 867.23 crore during the quarter as against Rs 840.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company's total expenses were at Rs 737.24 crore, up 3.17 per cent in Q3/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 714.53 crore.

The company said that the revenue from the cigarettes, tobacco and related products segment was at Rs 770.76 crore, up 2.39 per cent as against Rs 752.76 crore a year ago.

While revenue from retail and related products was up 21.79 per cent to Rs 97.64 crore as against Rs 80.17 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 02:37 PM IST