Goa govt announces more reduction in petrol, diesel prices

Hours after the Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Goa government on Wednesday night further slashed taxes on the two fuels to make them more cheaper in the coastal state.

The Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre to help bring down rates from their highest-ever levels. The excise duty reduction is effective from November 4, the day of Diwali festival.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, in a message on social media, said the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 12 per litre and Rs 17 per litre, respectively, in the state.

He said the reduction in fuel prices is a "great Diwali gift" given to Indians by the Modi government.

Sawant wrote "The Modi Govt has given a great Diwali gift to all Indians by announcing reduction in Excise Duty on Petrol and Diesel. I thank the Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji as this decision shall give great relief to common man and help control inflation.

''In addition, Government of Goa shall reduce additional Rs 7 on Petrol and Rs 7 on Diesel, thereby reducing the price of diesel by Rs 17 per litre and petrol by Rs 12 per litre."

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 12:21 PM IST