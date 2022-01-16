Goa favourite destination for Indian travellers this year: OYO survey

A majority of Indians would prefer to go local and explore domestic destinations instead of international ones this year with Goa topping the bucket list followed by Manali, according to OYO Travelopedia survey .

The survey stated that 61 per cent of Indians would prefer to go local and explore domestic destinations, while 25 per cent would like to try international as well as domestic trips in 2022.

Goa topped the 2022 bucket lists followed by Manali, Dubai, Shimla and Kerala, the survey said.

According to OYO Travelopedia survey ''A good 16 per cent of respondents said they would like it all!,''

