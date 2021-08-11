Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant joins Koo, micro-blogging and social networking platform

Dr Pramod Sawant, the Chief Minister of Gaa has joined India’s micro-blogging and social networking platform - Koo. Using the handle @DrPramodPSawant, Dr Sawant recently shared information on the ‘Know Your Schemes Service’ launched on the Goaonline.com platform with the citizens of Goa and said “The Know Your Schemes Service will bring accessibility of various government schemes through a single point source.”

Sawant, 45, is an Ayurveda practitioner by profession and an MLA from Sanqulim Constituency in North Goa. His presence on Koo will allow him to communicate with the people of Goa in English, Hindi and Marathi.

Welcoming Dr Pramod Sawant on to Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna, Founder & CEO, Koo, said, “Koo is happy to extend a warm welcome to the Hon’ble CM of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant. Dr. Sawant’s presence on the platform will help people not just in Goa, but also the millions of people who visit Goa every year, to stay updated on various topics.”

Sharing his views, Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo, said, “We, at Koo, welcome Dr. Pramod Sawant to our platform and believe that our multilingual offering will give him tremendous reach, that will further benefit the entire Goan community.”

With the option to interact with multiple users in their mother tongue, Koo, in recent months has gained popularity in India and Nigeria. Political leaders, celebrities and creators of content are increasingly signing up on Koo to express their thoughts and updates with the public.

How to Download Koo:

The app is available for users to download on the mobile App Store. Users have the option to register using either their mobile number or email ID. Once registration is complete, they can follow their favourite celebrities, athletes, politicians, entertainers and thought leaders on Koo. Koo empowers users by allowing them to communicate in their native languages, should they wish to.

Koo was founded in March 2020, as a micro-blogging platform in Indian languages. Available in multiple Indian languages, people from across different regions in India can express themselves in their mother tongue. In a country where just 10% of India speaks English, there’s a deep need for a social media platform that can deliver immersive language experiences to Indian users and help them connect. Koo provides a stage for the voices of Indians who prefer Indian languages.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 01:17 PM IST