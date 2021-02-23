Goa CM dedicates LHS at Kamral & Cacora & New FOB at Sanvordem-Curchorem railway station

Dr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa dedicated newly constructed Limited Height Subways at Kamral and Cacora and new Foot Over Bridge at Sanvordem-Curchorem railway station in a function held at Sanvordem-Curchorem railway station recently. Nilesh Kabral, Minister of Power, Environment, Non-conventional Sources of Energy, Law & Judiciary, Govt. of Goa presided over the function. Deepak Prabhu Pauskar, Minister of Public Works and Vinay Tendulkar, Member of Rajyasabha also graced the occasion. Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager of South Western Railway, Arvind Malkhede, Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi, P.K. Kshatriya, Chief Project Manager of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Hari Shankar Verma, Principal Chief Operations Manager and others were present.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Ajay Kumar Singh, GM/SWR said that under the visionary leadership of PM, Indian Railways has been achieving all-round progress with firm focus on safety and passenger services.