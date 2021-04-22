Go paperless on Earth Day 2021: Invest in a Bajaj Finance online FD

We are living in the times of Digital Ubiquity, where digital revolution brought in by the internet has given our world a new lease on life. Life as we know it, is gradually shifting online, becoming digital and always connected. The finance industry has recently taken centre stage as one of the industries leading this transition, saying goodbye to the much-loved paper. Several financial institutions have also gone digital, providing digital solutions to meet the needs of various customers at their branches.
On this Earth Day, you can choose the paperless investment route by opting for a safe avenue like Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit that enables customers to invest with a paperless, end-to-end online process from the comfort of their own home. And in addition to the convenience of online FD, you also enjoy some of the benefits listed below:
Best interest rates
At a time where retain inflation is reaching 5%, average interest rates offered on FD range
from 3-5%, which translate to very low returns. During these challenging times, Bajaj Finance offers attractive FD rates up to 7% to individuals below 60 years of age, investing via offline mediums. That said, Bajaj Finance also provides additional rate benefit of 0.25% to senior citizens.
Here’s a look at these latest fixed deposit rates for non-senior citizens investing online.
0.10% additional rate benefit on investing online
Investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD offers more than just convenience, as non-senior citizens can also get a flat 0.10% rate benefit on investing online, through the Bajaj Finserv website. Senior citizens receive a 0.25% bonus, regardless of the mode of investment they choose.
In case of non-senior citizens, the rate benefit of 0.10% on investing online can translate to better returns. To understand this better, let’s assume you are a senior citizen investing Rs. 5,00,000 for 5 years in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit. Here’s a table that compares the returns you receive on investing online with the returns you receive, on investing offline.
Assurance of guaranteed returns
While these attractive FD rates can go a long way toward helping you achieve your financial goals, there is always a concern for safety. Here are five reasons why a Bajaj Finance online FD is the best investment choice in today's market:
Highest safety ratings: Bajaj Finance FD has the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, which ensure that your savings grow in the safest possible manner.
Trust of customers: The trust of more than 2,50,000 happy FD customers is a testament to the fact that your deposits are always safe in a Bajaj Finance FD.
Impressive deposit book: Bajaj Finance has an impressive deposit book of more than Rs. 25,000 crore, which again reflects the trust of customers.
0 unclaimed deposits: As one of the only NBFCs to have ‘0 unclaimed deposits’, Bajaj Finance has a sturdy reputation of ensuring timely payments and a default-free experience.
Strong company credentials: It is important to analyse the company's standings and evaluate the standalone results before investing in any FD.
For those looking for a steady return on their investments, a Bajaj Finance online FD might be the best option at this time. You can choose tenors ranging from 12 to 60 months. Additionally, using FD calculator, you can now analyze the right course of investment. FD calculator will help you to align your short-term and long-term goals easily.
You can also choose to grow your savings with a Systematic Deposit Plan with deposits starting just Rs. 5000 per month. Make a smart choice with Bajaj Finance and make your savings grow easily.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)