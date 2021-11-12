e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:06 AM IST

Go First to add 32 domestic flights to expand network, connectivity

Go First airline will add Amritsar, Surat, Dehradun, and Aizawl to its domestic network / Representational Image |

Go First, formerly known as GoAir, will introduce 32 new flights to expand its domestic network.

The airline will add Amritsar, Surat, Dehradun and Aizawl to its domestic network, and these airports will be connected by direct flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Srinagar, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Guwahati, thus enhancing regional connectivity.

The airline said that the addition of new stations will further reinfornce its robust network capacity and enhanced connectivity between metros and Tier I cities, offering added choices to the customers.

"We believe that the addition of these new destinations will not only make our network robust, but would also provide customers direct connectivity to metros and other important cities and beyond," said Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:06 AM IST
