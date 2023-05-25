Go First gets 30 days from DGCA to submit its revival plan

Representational image |

Go First's absence has been raising airfare and making passengers nervous about other airlines who are struggling to bring grounded aircraft off the tarmac. Although Go First asked the crew to be ready for revival by May 27, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation wanted to review its flight preparedness first. Now the aviation regulator has advised the airline to submit its revival plan within a span of 30 days.

The DGCA will go through Go First's response about its financial stability and workforce, before deciding whether the low-cost airline can resume operations or not. Although the carrier is working for a return to Indian skies, it is yet to receive the engines from Pratt and Whitney, which had forced Go First to ground half of its fleet in the first place.