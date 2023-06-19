Go First Flights To Remain Cancelled Till June 22 Due To Operational Reasons | Twitter

Go First on Monday announced that flights schedules till June 22, 2023 will be canceled due to operational reasons. It added that the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations.

Go First in a statement said, "We regret that due to operational reasons, Go First Flights scheduled till 22nd June 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations."

The company has said that they will resume the operations shortly.

“Go First encourages affected passengers to reach out to their Customer Care Centre at 1800 2100 999 or to send an email to feedback@flygofirst.com for any further assistance or to discuss how the airline can help alleviate the impact of the flight cancellations,” said the airline company.

Go First Operations stalled since May

The airline operator had in early May filed for voluntary insolvency and since then its operations were kept stalled. Over the course of one month the airline has extended the suspension of its flight operations several times.

According to a Bloomberg report, the airline is planning to resume operations by the end of the month and it hopes to restore close to 94 per cent of its daily flights and begin its journey towards revival.

Resuming the flight operations will not be easy and it will depend on the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.