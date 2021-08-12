Go First announces special offers for Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan; check for details

Go First (formerly known as GoAir) will commemorate Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan this year by introducing exciting offers for customers. Passengers stand a chance to win an all-inclusive paid holiday for two to Goa and Maldives. Those flying on August 15 and August 22 will also get a slew of in-flight gifts.

Passengers flying Go First on August 15 stand a chance to win an all-inclusive paid holiday to Goa for 2 Couples. This includes return flight (direct sector), 2 nights/3 day stay at one of Goa's beach resorts, Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia, airport transfers, breakfast and dinner.

Passengers flying on August 22 can win an all-inclusive paid holiday to the Maldives for a couple that includes return flight (direct sector), 3 nights/4 day stay at undersea residence at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island , seaplane airport transfers, breakfast and dinner. Additionally, the couple will be eligible for a free international prepaid SIM card from Matrix during their stay at Maldives.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First, said: “This is a special year for all Indians as we enter the 75th year of our Independence. We take immense pride in our freedom and we want to commemorate it with our passengers this year. Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in the heart of every Indian and this year Go First will celebrate the festival with our passengers and make them feel special. To mark these occasions we have introduced various celebratory activities and offers, in line with our You First philosophy.”

As India enters the 75th year of Independence, Go First will mark the occasion by distributing sweets, savouries and beverage to all passengers on August 15. Passenger seated in 15 A will get a special gift from The Good Life Company, popularly known as TGL Co.

Similarly, to celebrate the special day between brothers and sisters on Raksha Bandhan, the carrier will extend giveaways, rakhis and chocolates to children. All passengers will also be given a giveaway.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 02:48 PM IST