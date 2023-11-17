 GMR Airports Reports 19% Surge In Passenger Traffic And 14% Increase In Aircraft Movements In October 2023
GMR Airports, across its portfolio, handled a total of 9,841,859 passengers in October 2023, marking a 19 percent year-on-year growth. The collective aircraft movements amounted to 65,600, exhibiting a 14 percent year-on-year increase.

Friday, November 17, 2023
article-image
GMR Airports Reports 19% Surge In Passenger Traffic And 14% Increase In Aircraft Movements In October 2023 | Image: GMR (Representative)

GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited on Friday announced the GMR Airports Monthly Traffic Data – October 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Passenger Traffic Growth in October 2023

In October 2023, GMR Airports witnessed a significant surge in passenger traffic across several key airports in its portfolio. Delhi Airport, a major hub, recorded a 11 percent year-on-year increase, serving 6,085,396 passengers.

Hyderabad Airport also experienced substantial growth, with a 16 percent year-on-year rise, handling 2,050,789 passengers.

Medan Airport in Indonesia and Cebu Airport in the Philippines showcased positive trends, recording 7 percent and 60 percent year-on-year increases, respectively.

Growth in Aircraft Movements

Delhi Airport witnessed a 5 percent year-on-year rise, with 36,643 movements. Similarly, Hyderabad Airport observed a 14 percent year-on-year increase, with 14,746 movements during the month.

Medan Airport in Indonesia and Cebu Airport in the Philippines maintained their positive growth trajectories, with Medan experiencing a marginal 1 percent dip and Cebu marking a substantial 51 percent year-on-year increase.

Overall Performance

GMR Airports, across its portfolio, handled a total of 9,841,859 passengers in October 2023, marking a 19 percent year-on-year growth. The collective aircraft movements amounted to 65,600, exhibiting a 14 percent year-on-year increase.





