GMR, Adani interested in Jewar airport

Lucknow: As many as 19 bidders, including GMR, Reliance and Adani group, have shown interest for the development of Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar district, an official spokesman said.

The development work of the airport is expected to commence in 2020 and the first phase will be completed by 2023.

"So far, 19 bidders have shown interest in the airport project for which technical bid will open on November 6. The bidders included GMR, Reliance, Adani besides others," a Uttar Pradesh government spokesman said on Tuesday briefing about the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The cabinet, he said, approved the amendment in the bid document prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and authorised the chief minister for approval in amendments, if needed, in future.

The minister said that the first runway of the airport is likely to start in 2023.

Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday it has incorporated a new company called Adani Guwahati International Airport Ltd to diversify business operations.

The new company will carry out operations and maintenance related activities of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport located at Assam's capital city. It is yet to start business operations, said Adani Enterprises in a statement.

Last month, the group added another revenue stream by entering the airports space and had set up a new company called Adani Airports Ltd.

The mission of Adani Airports is to acquire, promote, operate, maintain, develop, design, construct, upgrade, modernise, renovate, expand and manage airports in India and abroad.