GlobalBees invests in 3 more new-age brands

GlobalBees, a roll-up e-commerce company, announced three new entrants to its house of brands with investments in Healthyhey, Rey Naturals and Intellilens. With the current investments, the company now has a portfolio across homecare, personal care, nutrition & wellness, health & sports supplement and intelligent eyewear categories.

Nitin Agarwal, CEO, GlobalBees, said, “E-commerce in India is still in early stages. We see a massive opportunity in multiple consumer segments and Healthyhey, Rey Naturals and Intellilens, come with a promising growth trajectory along with a proven business model. We intend to work closely with the founders and make these brands a household name across the globe.”

Healthyhey Nutrition was founded in 2016 by Rishi Modi-a nutritionist and a firm which makes dietary supplements, sports nutrition and nutritional supplements for different age groups of people. With more than 250 varieties of quality vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, amino, herbal extract, proteins, collagen-based supplements the company has created a strong base of over 3 lakh customers.

Rishi Modi, Founder, Healthyhey Nutrition said, “Joining the GlobalBees family will turbocharge our innovation engine and help us launch many new products across the globe.”

Rey Naturals was recognised as a ‘Femina Power Brand 2021’ and is an Ahmedabad based start-up founded by Anish Nagpal and Amit Purswani in 2017. It is a one-stop store for all pure and natural hair care products such as cold pressed oils that are extracted from nuts and seeds and essential oils extracted from plants, flowers, fruits and roots. The company’s products are non-toxic, chemical-free and cruelty-free. Rey Naturals products have a reach of over 10 lakh customers.

Anish Nagpal, Co-Founder, Rey Naturals said, "We are confident that being a GlobalBees Brand will provide us with the strategic thrust to become a household name in the coming years."

Intellilens, a Mumbai-based eyewear brand, founded by Robin Lobo in 2018 aims to enhance the visual experience of a digital-first generation with high-performance eyewear products that are scientifically designed, technology-enabled and fashion-focused. To date, the brand’s products are used by over 2 lakh users for protection against harmful UV rays emanating from smartphones, laptops and other digital devices.

Robin Lobo, Founder of Intellilens, said, “I am proud of what we have achieved so far and, with GlobalBees, we have the opportunity to truly transform the eyewear market.”

The founders and the respective teams of the three brands Healthyhey, Rey Naturals and Intellilens, will become a part of the GlobalBees family.

Eight brands are now a part of the GlobalBees family- The Better Home, andMe, Prolixr, Absorbia, Yellow Chimes and the three new additions. In the next three years, GlobalBees is looking forward to investing in 100 brands across verticals, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), sports, home organisation, and lifestyle.

In July 2021, the company raised $150 million in a mix of equity and debt in a Series A, led by FirstCry and other investors. The company has developed assets and expertise in marketing, technology, supply-chain & logistics and product innovation and more.



Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 10:28 AM IST