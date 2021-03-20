Global shortage of chips: Nokia chief says need close monitoring; Qualcomm CEO assures improvement in supply

Telecom, automobile, electronic goods, defence and many other sectors that are dependent on technology require semiconductors. The ongoing shortage has been of concern for many.

The recent company to join this is Nokia. Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark told CNBC, the ongoing global chip shortage needs to be closely monitored and supply chain visibility is not as good as it used to be. Lundmark stated further that Nokia has not seen the effect of this shortage but he stressed this is real and had to be addressed at the earliest. “The situation is manageable, but this is a matter that requires constant attention.” He added that the medium to long-term visibility on chip supply is an issue.

Nokia chief added that the whole semiconductor industry is actually very busy finding ways to increase capacity.