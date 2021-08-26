Global sentiment survey reveals Indians want global collaboration, tech inventions

From 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will go LIVE. The Expo was supposed to go live last October, but it was delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

The confidence in new technology is the focus of India’s Pavilion theme at Expo 2020. The theme ‘India on the move’ highlights the country as ‘Modern India’ via technological advancement and innovation.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 has developed this latest global study to help us understand how the citizens of the world believe we can shape a better future. Overall, the findings are encouraging, and show a collective desire to work together, broaden our horizons and exchange ideas.

“In less than two months, when Expo 2020 opens its doors, we look forward to welcoming millions of visitors from across the globe, and harnessing the kind of diversity this study reflects, as we join together to build a new world, with a brighter future for both people and the planet.”

Global survey

According to a global survey by Expo 2020 Dubai, 88 per cent of Indian respondents are of the opinion that nations should work closer together to solve global challenges such as a pandemic.

The 2021 survey of more than 22,000 people across 24 countries tracked sentiment in a world irrevocably changed by COVID-19. Conducted in partnership with YouGov, it followed a similar study carried out in 2019, before the pandemic.

In line with the key finding, the theme of collaboration can be found across several of the study’s responses with 56 per cent of Indians saying that greater alliances between communities have a part to play in building a better future. Meanwhile, 57 per cent also expressed that they believe technological inventions will facilitate unity.

The survey outcome shows that Indians have a positive outlook on technology and sustainability and reveals that nearly 75 per cent of young Indians are hopeful about their future and exploring opportunities — versus the global youth response of around 50 per cent.

Strongly inclined towards sustainability, the survey also showed that seven in ten trusts that India will develop an infrastructure that supports green travel, such as charging stations and electric vehicles (EVs) in the next decade. Supporting this finding, 34 per cent of Indian respondents believe that eco-friendly local transportation such as electric cars, bikes, scooters etc. should be made accessible to all citizens of the planet (again selected as a priority out of 11 options).

The survey delves into a range of subjects, also including health and wellness, sustainable travel, efficient food supply chains and the development of both urban and rural communities, all of which will be focuses of Expo 2020’s programming.

Under the mega-event’s Programme for People and Planet, Expo 2020’s participating countries, organisations, partners and visitors will collaborate to discuss future-proofing solutions to the world’s biggest challenges.

One of the first global mega-events to take place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Expo 2020 will run from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, inviting visitors from around the world to join the making of a new world, experiencing a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 07:48 PM IST