Global Red Fever Spreads, As Indian Markets Open On Negative Note, Along With Other Major Indices

The Indian markets opened in Red on Friday with Sensex at 74,006.72, down by 220.91 points, and Nifty at 22,439.15, down by 75.50 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 47,919.05 also down by 141.75 points.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Reliance, and Airtel were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, ITC, SBI and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 82.91 against the dollar, losing 0.03 per cent of its value.

Markets on Thursday

Stock markets ended Thursday on a high note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 74,227.63, marking a gain of 350.81 points or 0.47 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,543.60, up by 108.95 points or 0.49 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 502.20 points or 1.05 per cent to settle at 48,126.45.

Major gainer and losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, HDFC Bank, Titan, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, and TCS were among the major gainers whereas SBI, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, JSW Steel, and ITC were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, HDFC Bank, Titan, Eicher Motor, Tech Mahindra, and Asian Paint were the top gainers. ONGC, Adani Ports, BPCL, Shriram Finance, and SBI were among the losers.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by USD 0.15 to USD 86.74 a barrel at 0814 GMT. Brent crude prices also jumped by USD 0.32 to USD 90.97 a barrel at 0814 GMT.

On Thursday both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective slump in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average declined as well.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,147.21 losing 64.28 points or 1.23 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,586.98 losing 530.16 points or 1.35 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a slump of 228.38 points or 1.40 per cent to reach 16,049.08.

The Asian indices started in a deep Red, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 2.42 per cent to reach 38,812.24, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 1.26 per cent to drop to 16,513.86 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a slump, as it decreased by 1.09 per cent to reach 2,712.20.