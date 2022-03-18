Global Recycling Day: Startups push forward narrative for a circular economy

Recycling has been practiced across Indian homes in different forms for decades starting with the simple 3-Rs model, however, there is a lot that goes into ensuring reduced waste and resource conservation at an industry level.

Waste management and processing is a challenge that requires intervention from larger entities driving technology and their entrepreneurial instincts to work towards a more sustainable system.

A circular economy promotes a model of production and consumption that minimizes waste and increases longevity of the use of a product.

To this end, Social Alpha has recognised changemakers that are innovating in the space of waste management and contributing towards building a circular economy for a better tomorrow, it said in a statement. Social Alpha has taken it upon themselves to fund these startups in order to further their efforts in the area of waste management.

In December 2020, Social Alpha collaborated with the H&M Foundation to identify innovations which accelerate waste management and processing in India along with built income stability for the informal waste pickers. As a part of their three-year program , the selected startups were aided in field deployment of the selected innovative solutions and supported other fronts in their growth journey. After an evaluation process, 5 startups were selected to be a part of Social Alpha’s first Accelerator programme. These startups brought with them creative and innovative solutions to waste management, while supporting the informal waste-pickers economy.

ZeroPlast collects biomass waste and processes it into bioplastics and composites, creating alternate packaging materials.

Loopworm works to create a circular economy around food waste by synthesising valuable products such as pet feed/livestock feed through insect farming solutions.

MuddleArt enables recycling and upcycling of pre-consumer textile waste by integrating women from the waste picking community at the crux of the operations to establish a supply chain of sorted waste.

Phool upcycles flower waste to create innovative consumer products such as incense sticks and organic colour. With deeptech research Phool has also successfully developed an eco-friendly and commercially viable alternative to animal leather called ‘Fleather’, which was recently awarded PETA’s best innovation in the Vegan World.

Swachha addresses the challenges with low value plastics destined for incineration and processes it into asphalt for road construction and surfacing

Since June 2021, 4 startups have commenced pilots on-ground and they have been able to generate formal employment for more than fifteen waste pickers and have achieved a 63 percent increase in average income of these waste pickers. The program is scheduled to launch another Techtonic in April 2022 and begin the second Accelerator in May 2022.

Two of Social Alpha’s portfolio companies, Hasiru Dala Innovations and Phool, have been working in the waste management space for more than years during which they have closely worked with the waste picker community as well as the community previously involved in manual scavenging – creating employment through the entrepreneurship model to solve deep rooted challenges in the waste management space.

Hasiru Dala Innovations works to enhance the lives of waste pickers through the creation of sustainable and predictable livelihoods using innovative, circular economy centric business models. It offers Total Waste Management Services to responsible bulk waste generators, Event Waste Management for those who want to conduct eco-friendly events, EPR Solutions for organizations and export of PET abroad to be recycled into polyester yarn.

Phool, along with their success in the Social Alpha x H&M Foundation’s Accelerator program, has been making great strides in the space of waste management and upcycling. They offer a lean solution to the monumental ‘temple-waste’ problem in India. Phool collects 8.4 tons of floral waste from temples in Uttar Pradesh, India, daily and in the process addresses the issue of improper disposal of flower waste. These sacred flowers are upcycled and handcrafted into charcoal-free incense and organic vermicompost. Phool’s products are handcrafted by women flowercyclers, thereby providing them with predictable and sustainable livelihoods. ​In October 2021, Phool received investment from actor Alia Bhatt who admired their journey and wanted to support the start-up in creating a sustainable and circular economy based D2C brand.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:45 PM IST