Global Markets In The River Of Red As Indices Crash Before Weekend

After a relatively serene start to the week, with achievable greens, then, the end of this trading week has brought in chaos in equity markets throughout the globe. It has been a bloodbath at Streets of merchants, may it be Wall Street or Dalal Street.

Although, the words above sound alarmist, as high and lows are a part of this realm, but, the context here is crucial. Apart from the relentless speculations over a global recession, inflation and interest rates, and a possible alteration in their numbers, have also been looming over the markets.

In addition, factors affecting the global supply chain, may be it the war in Ukraine or conflict in African countries along with the conflict in Gaza and the fall out of that, spilling over to obstruction of trade routes has had many on their toes.

As though these developments were not enough, the perennial antagonist/protagonist, depending upon how one sees them, Crude oil prices have also surged over a period of time. The Brent crude has crossed USD 90 a barrel after along time. This understandably has made the markets jittery.

On Thursday, the coveted American indices were rocked as the three major indices, namely, Nasdaq, Dow Jones and S&P 500 also sunk by more than a remarkable 1.32 per cent on a average, just in a day's trade.

The S&P 500 lost 64.28 points or 1.23 per cent, closing at 5,147.21. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,586.98 losing 530.16 points or 1.35 per cent.

Additionally, even the technologically and more specifically AI driven Nasdaq also saw a slump of 228.38 points or 1.40 per cent to reach 16,049.08.

On Friday morning, the Asian indices picked up, were its was left, in the aforementioned numbers. The Hang Seng lost 1.26 per cent to drop to 16,513.86 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a slump, as it decreased by 1.09 per cent to reach 2,712.20. The wave of red even brought Nikkei under the bus on Friday morning.

This as the Japanese index which was progressing proportionately, after the historic interest rate increase by Bank of Japan, after 17 years, was also dragged down, after it hit the 40,000 mark for the second time in its history. Nikkei 225 lost a massive 2.42 per cent on Friday morning.

The Indian indices of were not far behind, as Sensex, Nifty and Nifty Bank all started last day of the week in red after decent green end to Thursday's trade.

It remains to be seen, whether the Asian Indices remain on the same trajectory, for the rest of the day, and also whether later on, the American indices, make any notable comeback.

Currently the Sensex is trading at 74,153.55, at the drop of 0.1 per cent (11:30 IST). Meanwhile, the Nifty is also trading at 22,487.85, at the loss of 0.12 per cent (11:30 IST).