Global headwinds and progress of banking in India, among topics discussed by RBI's central board

The meeting also focused on geopolitical headwinds that have intensified after Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine and the impact on trade.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 09:13 PM IST
PTI: Representative Image
India's banking regulator Reserve Bank of India's central board has reviewed India's economic condition, with respect to the challenges it faces on global as well as local fronts. This includes geopolitical headwinds that have intensified after Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine and the impact on trade.

During the meeting topics discussed during the meeting of RBI's central board included the functioning of specific central office departments as well as a draft report that tracked the progress India's banking system in 2021-22.

Chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the meeting was also attended by the deputy governor and other key directors.

