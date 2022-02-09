Global fuel, commodity prices may soften going forward: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman

Stating that the Union Budget does not stoke any inflationary pressure, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that the rise in international fuel and commodity prices may not continue going forward.

'The budget is not going to be inflationary. I don't think there is any inflationary bias to the budget. Yes, of course, there will be globally imported inflation. The IMF has said that global economy will slow down from 5.9 to 4.8 per cent,'' stated Kumar.

''So, I think that particular pressure on commodity prices, including oil prices, would soften, would subside. Therefore, I expect that the fuel and commodity prices need not continue to rise as they have done in 2021,'' Kumar said.

The major concern, however, is food inflation which can be managed better through administrative and other measures, he said.

On the Budget, Kumar added that it seeks to lay a solid foundation for achieving a digitally-empowered India, with world-class infrastructure and global-level education and health sectors, in the next 25 years and it also aims to improve inclusion, and targets those at the bottom of the pyramid.

Kumar added,''I think the unifying theme for the budget is to lay the solid foundation for achieving our vision of a digitally-empowered India, with world class infrastructure and globally comparable education and health sectors in the next 25 years. I think this is the budget trying to lay the foundation for that,'' he said.

The focus of the budget has been to address the constraints which are in the way of the country grasping the opportunities of the fourth industrial revolution, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:37 AM IST