Global economy could suffer up to $ 8.8 trillion loss due to COVID-19, says Asian Development Bank

In addition to shocks to tourism, consumption, investment, and trade and production linkages covered in the ADO 2020 estimates, the new report included transmission channels such as the increase in trade costs affecting mobility, tourism, and other industries; supply-side disruptions that adversely affect output and investment; and government policy responses that mitigate the effects of COVID-19's global economic impact.

"This new analysis presents a broad picture of the very significant potential economic impact of COVID-19," ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada said in a statement.

"It also highlights the important role policy interventions can play to help mitigate damage to economies. These findings can provide governments with a relevant policy guide as they develop and implement measures to contain and suppress the pandemic, and lessen its impacts on their economies and people," he added.

Under the short and long containment scenarios, the report noted that border closures, travel restrictions, and lockdowns that outbreak-affected economies implemented to stem the spread of COVID-19, will likely cut global trade by $1.7 trillion to $2.6 trillion.

The report projected global employment to decline between 158 million and 242 million jobs, with Asia and the Pacific comprising 70 per cent of total employment losses.