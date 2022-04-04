Global Cloud infrastructure spending to reach $90 bn, up 21.7% in 2022: IDC

The global cloud infrastructure spending is set to reach $90 billion in 2022 -- a 21.7 per cent growth compared to 2021, while non-cloud infrastructure is expected to decline slightly, down 0.3 per cent to $59.4 billion, according to an IDC report.

In 2021, the cloud infrastructure spending reached $73.9 billion, up 8.8 per cent over 2020. In Q4 2021, it increased 13.5 per cent (year over year) to reach $21.1 billion.

This marked the second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth as supply chain constraints have depleted vendor inventories over the past several quarters.

"As backlogs continue to grow, pent-up demand bodes well for future growth as long as the economy stays healthy, and supply catches up to demand," said the IDC.

Spending on shared cloud infrastructure reached $14.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, increasing 13.9 per cent compared to a year ago, and grew to $51.4 billion for 2021, an increase of 7.5 per cent.

IDC expects to see continuously strong demand for shared cloud infrastructure with spending expected to surpass non-cloud infrastructure spending in 2022.

In 2022, shared cloud infrastructure spending is expected to grow 25.5 per cent (on-year) to total $64.5 billion while spending on dedicated cloud infrastructure is expected to grow 13.1 per cent to reach $25.4 billion in 2022.

At the regional level, year-over-year spending on cloud infrastructure in Q4 2021 increased in most regions. Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China) grew the most at 59.5 per cent.

Japan grew in the high single digits, while Western Europe grew in the low single digits.

Long term, IDC expects spending on compute and storage cloud infrastructure to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6per cent over the 2021-2026 forecast period, reaching $133.7 billion in 2026 and accounting for 68.6 per cent of total compute and storage infrastructure spend.

