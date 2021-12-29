Glii, dating and companionship app for LGBTQ+, raises Seed round worth $100k led by We Founder Circle

Glii, a New Age dating and companionship app has raised a Seed round worth $100K led by We Founder Circle (WFC) – early-stage startup investor.

The startup plans to exhaust funds in enhancing the product, and hence one of the bigger chunks will go in upgrading the technology backbone including the overall look and feel of the app, and additionally building the tech team. Another part of raised funds will be utilized on the brand building.

Shivam Kaushik, founder, Glii. said, “Something which started as a research project in college time is now going to change many lives. With this fresh fund infusion, now we can develop a strong second layer of tech in Glii.”

The brand currently has 35K+ downloads on Playstore, and plans to touch a mark of 1,00,000 in next 6 months.

Neeraj Tyagi, CEO & CO-Founder, We Founder Circle said, “As an investor, I feel that if somebody is making an effort to break the stigmas and do a larger good to the society, then he must get undeterred support. Glii is one such model which will patch the existing gaps in the entire concept of finding companionship online.”

Bhawna Bhatnagar, Co-Founder, We Founder Circle, “The current Indian dating market lacks an app built for the Indian consumer. Glii fills that gap with its unique approach of merging dating and hospitality along with its strong focus on inclusivity.”

Monica Gupta, Advisor, Glii said, “From a serious dating platform to safe and secure hospitality, the startup has normalised inclusive online dating. We think this space will gather increasing value in the years to come especially as policy makers are keen that people belonging to the LGBTQ community are afforded equal rights.”

