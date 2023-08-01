Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Receives ANDA Approval For Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg And 5 mg | File/ Representative image

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, a research‐led, integrated, global pharmaceutical company has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg, the generic version of Onglyza Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg, of AstraZeneca AB. Glenmark’s Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg, will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, the company announced through an exchange filing.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12‐month period ending June 2023, the Onglyza Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $100.7 million.

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 184 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 49 ANDA’s pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share

The shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited on Tuesday morning at 11:54 am IST were trading at Rs 787.65, down by 0.025 per cent.