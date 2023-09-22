Glenmark Pharma Shares Fall Over 6% After The Sale Of 75% Stake To Nirma In Share Purchase Agreement | Image: Glenmark (Representative)

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declined by more than 6 percent on Friday, following the company's announcement that its board had approved the sale of a 75 percent stake in its subsidiary, Glenmark Life Sciences, to Nirma Ltd for a sum of Rs 5,651.5 crore. The stock began trading with a subdued performance, dropping by 6.40 percent to reach Rs 775 on the BSE. Over at the NSE, it experienced a similar decline, falling by 6.36 percent to Rs 775 per share.

In morning trading, shares of Glenmark Life Sciences also saw a decline, experiencing a 2.28 percent drop to reach Rs 612.75 on the BSE.

The shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals at 11:52 am IST were trading at Rs 785.30, down by 5.12 percent and the shares of Glenmark Life Sciences at 11:56 am IST were at Rs 623.30, down by 0.46 percent.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday announced that the board of directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 21, 2023, inter-alia, considered and, approved the the share purchase agreement dated September 21, 2023 among the Company, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (GPL) and Nirma Limited (the Buyer) for the sale of 91,895,379 equity shares representing 75 percent of the current issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company, by GPL to the Buyer, subject to the receipt of applicable approvals, customary conditions precedent, and other ancillary agreements (the Transaction), the company announced through an exchange filing.