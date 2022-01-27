Glenmark Pharma arm gets final US FDA approval for blood pressure drug

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd stated that its US subsidiary has received final approval from the country’s health regulator for its generic bisoprolol fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide tablets used to treat high blood pressure.

The approval granted to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA by the US FDA) is for Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets of strengths 2.5 mg/6.25 mg, 5 mg/6.25 mg, and 10 mg/6.25 MG, the company said.

These are generic versions of Ziac tablets, 2.5 mg/6.25 mg, 5 mg/6.25 mg, and 10 mg/6.25 mg, of Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc, the company added.

The company added that its current portfolio consists of 172 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:46 PM IST