Business

Updated on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

Glenmark Pharma arm gets final US FDA approval for blood pressure drug

The approval granted to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA by the US FDA is for bisoprolol fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide tablets of strengths 2.5 mg/6.25 mg, 5 mg/6.25 mg, and 10 mg/6.25 MG. | Photo credit: Twitter

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd stated that its US subsidiary has received final approval from the country’s health regulator for its generic bisoprolol fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide tablets used to treat high blood pressure.

The approval granted to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA by the US FDA) is for Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets of strengths 2.5 mg/6.25 mg, 5 mg/6.25 mg, and 10 mg/6.25 MG, the company said.

These are generic versions of Ziac tablets, 2.5 mg/6.25 mg, 5 mg/6.25 mg, and 10 mg/6.25 mg, of Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc, the company added.

The company added that its current portfolio consists of 172 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:46 PM IST
