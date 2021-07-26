Glenmark Life Sciences IPO to open tomorrow; all you need to know

Glenmark Life Sciences Limited, developer and manufacturer of select high value, non-commoditized active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas, plans to open its Initial Public Offering tomorrow (July 27, 2021).

Price band

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed at Rs 695 to Rs 720 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 20 equity Shares and in multiples of 20 equity shares thereafter.

The Offer consists of equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each of Glenmark Life Sciences Limited comprising a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 10,600 million and an offer for sale of up to 6,300,000 equity shares by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Glenmark has reserved 50 percent of the total issue on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 35 percent to Retail Individual Bidders and 15 percent for non-institutional bidders and 35 percent to retail individual bidders.

The Company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO towards payment of outstanding purchase consideration to the promoter for the spin-off of the API business and funding the capital expenditure requirements.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, BofA Securities India and Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, DAM Capital Advisors Limited (Formerly known as IDFC Securities Limited), BOB Capital Markets and SBI Capital Markets are the lead Managers to the Offer.

The Equity Shares to be offered through the Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.