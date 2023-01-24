e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGland Pharma stock declines 2% after earnings announcement

Gland Pharma stock declines 2% after earnings announcement

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 134.96 points, or 0.22 percent, in morning session, trading at 61,076.63

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Gland Pharma stock declines 2% after earnings announcement | Image: Gland Pharma (Representative)
Follow us on

Shares of Gland Pharma declined 2 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday after the company reported a decline in net profit for the third quarter.

In the opening BSE trading, the shares fell 1.87 percent to Rs 1,351.65 per share. The stock decreased 1.93 percent to Rs 1,349.05 per share on the NSE.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 134.96 points, or 0.22 percent, in morning session, trading at 61,076.63.

Read Also
Gland Pharma Q3 results: Net profit up 34% at Rs 273 cr on robust sales across
article-image

Gland Pharma Ltd on Monday reported a 15 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 231.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022, impacted by production delays due to supply disruptions.

In a regulatory filing, the business stated that during the same time the prior year, it had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 273.03 crore.

Comparing the current quarter to the same period last year, the combined revenue from operations was Rs 938.29 crore as opposed to Rs 1,063.33 crore.

Comparing the third quarter to the same period a year prior, total expenses were lower, at Rs 688.95 crore as opposed to Rs 743.43 crore.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also
USFDA tags Torrent Pharma's Gujarat unit as Official Action Indicated
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Maruti Suzuki hits a profit of Rs 38,795 cr; IIFL Securities' net profit at Rs...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Maruti Suzuki hits a profit of Rs 38,795 cr; IIFL Securities' net profit at Rs...

Jio announces largest ever 5G roll-out with 50 cities across 17 States/UTs: Check the full list here

Jio announces largest ever 5G roll-out with 50 cities across 17 States/UTs: Check the full list here

Dharmendra Pradhan tests 'BharOS' developed by IIT Madras

Dharmendra Pradhan tests 'BharOS' developed by IIT Madras

Here are 4 different ways to use your personal loan

Here are 4 different ways to use your personal loan

Zomato to hire 800 jobs amidst layoff season

Zomato to hire 800 jobs amidst layoff season