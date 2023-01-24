Gland Pharma stock declines 2% after earnings announcement | Image: Gland Pharma (Representative)

Shares of Gland Pharma declined 2 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday after the company reported a decline in net profit for the third quarter.

In the opening BSE trading, the shares fell 1.87 percent to Rs 1,351.65 per share. The stock decreased 1.93 percent to Rs 1,349.05 per share on the NSE.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 134.96 points, or 0.22 percent, in morning session, trading at 61,076.63.

Gland Pharma Ltd on Monday reported a 15 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 231.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022, impacted by production delays due to supply disruptions.

In a regulatory filing, the business stated that during the same time the prior year, it had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 273.03 crore.

Comparing the current quarter to the same period last year, the combined revenue from operations was Rs 938.29 crore as opposed to Rs 1,063.33 crore.

Comparing the third quarter to the same period a year prior, total expenses were lower, at Rs 688.95 crore as opposed to Rs 743.43 crore.

With inputs from Agencies.