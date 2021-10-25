Glance invests in Collective Artists Network

Glance, the consumer internet company behind two India’s digital content platforms – Glance and Roposo – today announced that it has made an investment in Collective Artists Network, a leading Indian talent management network and pop culture marketplace.

This collaboration is expected to give Glance strategic access to India’s top creators and celebrities, while providing disruptive and sustainable monetization opportunities for the country’s entertainment talent. Glance is already in advanced discussions for partnerships with some of these celebrities and creators as a result of this investment. These partnerships are expected to help power live content on Glance lock screen, and drive entertainment-led commerce on Roposo.

Piyush Shah, Co-founder, InMobi Group, and President & COO of Glance, “Creator-led live content and commerce is the future of entertainment and e-commerce, and we intend to be at the forefront of this evolution. This strategic investment in Collective Artists Network is a step in that direction, and allows us to forge meaningful, long-term synergies within the creator eco-system. Our vision is to enable creators to go from being just entertainers to ‘creator-preneurs’; be it through live entertainment content, or through a variety of lucrative avenues for commerce, on both Glance and Roposo, said

Vijay Subramaniam, Group CEO and Founder of Collective Artists Network, "With the worlds of content and commerce merging, celebrities and creators are increasingly looking at newer avenues of growth and want to partner with platforms that not only have scale, but also provide great economic opportunities. Glance and Collective are committed towards building a sustainable economy for creators, wherein they can become partners and entrepreneurs. This is an innovative partnership in our business and with Glance’s scale and our large network this will provide a significant opportunity for the creator ecosystem,” said

In July of this year, the two companies had together launched Glance Collective, a JV company that co-creates consumer brands with multiple celebrities and creators. This partnership is an example of how Glance is powering entrepreneurship in the creator economy by enabling creators to co-own brands, instead of just endorsing them.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:09 PM IST