GJEPC to hold the first India Global Connect Business Meet for Indian Manufacturers and UK Jewellery Retail

Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, the apex body of gem & jewellery trade in India, in its endeavour to boost exports from India , is organising an exclusive Virtual Business Meet in order to connect Jewellery Manufacturers from India to leading Retailers/wholesalers of UK.

The India Global Connect conference will provide platform to explore opportunities, understand business needs and help further trade between the two nations in gems and jewellery sector. The first India Global Connect virtual Business meet is scheduled at 4:00 pm (India), 11:30 am(UK) on 28th September, 2020.

Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “The pandemic has forced us to look for innovative ways to reach out to the global business fraternity, and India Global Connect is one such endeavour where manufacturers, exporters and importers have an opportunity to gain crucial market insights to further enhance their business. India’s $35 billion gem and jewellery export industry has the wherewithal to deliver client-specific product to every major world market. I am confident that the India Global Connect virtual platform will open up new avenues and deepen knowledge sharing between the two trade partners.”

Representatives of the following companies will be participating at the India Global Connect: Richard Hunt of Richard Hunt Jewellers; Emmet Cummins of Master Jewellers; Gemma Murphy of Jack Murphy, Pravin Pattni of Minar Jewellers, Helen Dimmick, Independent Consultant and a representative of the National Association of Jewellers; Mehul Lodhiya, a UK importer and honorary representative of the GJEPC; Gary Wroe of Hockley Mint, and Paul Beesley, Baird & Co; Samantha Somers, Watches of Switzerland; Andrew Morton of Weston Beamor; Andrew Hinds of F Hinds / Chappelle.

The Indian participants are Sheetal Diamonds Ltd; Hare Krishna Jewels; Goldstar Jewellery Pvt. Ltd.; P. Hirani Exports LLP; Laxmi Diamond Pvt. Ltd.; Vaibhav Global; Ornamentations India Pvt. Ltd.; Lunawat Gems Corporation; Tanvirkumar & Company, Diatrends Jewellery Pvt. Ltd.

David Brough from Jewellery Outlook, UK will be moderating the conference.

During this pandemic, GJEPC has been taking a host of other activities to support and revive theIndian gem and jewellery industry. GJEPC has already organised virtual Buyer-Seller Meets on Loose Diamonds ad Plain Gold Jewellery which gave buyer from across the world the opportunity to connect with Indian manufacturers and do business from the comfort of their home/offices. GJEPC has plans to organise VBSMs on Studded jewellery, platinum jewellery, and costume jewellery soon. GJEPC’s flagship show IIJS will be organised in a virtual format from 12th to 16th October, 2020.

The Indian gem and jewellery industry is the preferred gem and jewellery sourcing destination for the world. It is the world leader in cut and polished diamonds with 14 out of 15 diamonds set in jewellery worldwide processed in India. India is also one of the largest exporters of jewllery to the world. India has been upgrading and enhancing its skills by adapting state-of-the-art technologies and tools for jewellery manufacturing and today it caters to any jewellery requirement of the world market.