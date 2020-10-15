'Give Rs 20,000 worth of deduction for work-from-home expenses': ClearTax CEO's plea to Modi govt amid lockdown

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, many across the country have been affected financially. There have been job losses, pay-cuts and more. At the same time, for a large number of people, household expenses have risen greatly. With work from home fast becoming the norm, Clear Tax CEO Archit Gupta on Thursday contended that the government should provide a modicum of support for such individuals.

In a detailed article that was published by Livemint, he contends that Indian tax laws do not have any special provisions for those who are working from home. And as people cut down on unnecessary expenditures, Gupta contends that they will now be unable to claim tax benefits on their HRA component. Nor will amenities such as travel leave allowances be utilised. Because of the compulsion to work from home, he contends, lakhs of people have made special arrangements and purchases to successfully work from their houses. At the same time, monthly expenses such as electricity bill have gone up. "Several of these expenses remain un-reimbursed through the employers," he noted.