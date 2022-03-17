Giottus announces launch of ApeCoin (APE) token on its platform

Giottus, crypto platform, today announced the launch of ApeCoin (APE), the token that powers the APE NFT ecosystem. APE token is also getting listed on global exchanges such as Binance and OKX today.

Giottus users will be able to deposit their APE tokens via ERC-20 blockchain beginning 7pm tonight. Trade and withdrawal of APE will likely be open on March 18, 2022.

The APE ecosystem is a community consisting of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), two of the most popular NFT collections on the Ethereum blockchain.

ApeCoin (APE) is the native governance token that empowers the decentralized community of the APE ecosystem. APE has been created as the primary token for all new products and services from Yuga Labs, the company behind the NFT projects, according to the company statement.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 08:48 PM IST