Ginglani Distillers raises Rs 6.6 cr in pre-Series A round

Ginglani Distillers, whiskey startup in India, has announced it has raised Rs. 6.6 crores ($0.9 million) in its pre-Series A round led by Supermorpheus, Eagle10 Ventures (via LV Angel Fund) and Grand Anicut Angel Fund. The round saw participation from a diverse set of investors including startup founders Nitin Kaushal and Chakradhar Gade (Country Delight), Rohan Mirchandani & Epigamia Founding Team, Prashant Pansare (Business Head India & MEA, Airmeet), Mohit Srivastava (Ex-MD Airbnb India) & Sameer Guglani (Co-founder, Supermorpheus), among others.

With the funds infusion, Ginglani Distillers said it has launched its brands in the Delhi market and plans to strengthen its core team and ramp up marketing initiatives both in retail and on social media.

Shivam Ginglani, the Founder and first generation whiskey entrepreneur said, “When one thinks of whiskey, the usual names that come to mind are Scotch, Bourbon or even Japanese. Considering Indians are actually the largest consumers of whiskey in the world, it is surprising that there is no noteworthy Indian whiskey category in India or globally. The only existing Indian category is IMFL or Indian Made Foreign Liquor which is confusing and inaccurate to say the least. It is this gap and under-representation of Indian whiskies that led to the birth of Black Bow - India’s first Himalayan Whiskey.”

Nitin Kaushal and Chakradhar Gade, Founders, Country Delight said, ''We have been interacting with Ginglani Distilleries for over six months and are really impressed with the way they are building Black Bow Himalayan Whiskey and Woodsmen.''

Delhi-based Ginglani Distillers’ claims its flagship brand ‘Black Bow’ is crafted by he local Himachali women and men in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. Made with 100 oercebt Pure Himalayan Water and 5-Year-Old Malts, the whiskey truly encapsulates the flavours, spirit and the beauty of the Himalayas. In the $52.5 billion Indian whiskey industry (ICRIER, July-21), currently dominated by age-old players launched in the early 90’s, Black Bow’s vision is to establish ‘Himalayan Whiskey’ as a new category of Indian Whiskies based on origin and authenticity (with direct communication of ‘how the whiskey is made’ and ‘how it tastes’ on the primary packaging).

The startup also entered the high-frequency semi-premium segment (7 out of 10 consumers of India fall in this segment) with their second brand ‘Woodsmen’, in efforts to premiumise a segment which hasn’t seen much innovation since the early 90’s, it said. The startup aims to close March 2022 with a $3 million ARR and plans to enter Chandigarh and Mumbai markets soon.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 01:26 PM IST