Ginger signs new hotel in Dehradun

Ginger Hotels has signed a new hotel in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand. The hotel will be designed around the brand’s lean luxe design and service philosophy of offering a vibrant, contemporary, and seamless hospitality experience to its guests.

Ms. Deepika Rao, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Ginger Hotels, said, “The beautiful city of Dehradun is an important economic hub for Uttarakhand with the development of Software Technology Parks and Special Economic Zones. It is also a gateway to several tourist destinations in the North. We are delighted to partner with Tanishk Garg for this project.”

Strategically located on Rajpur Road going towards Mussorie, Ginger Dehradun will have convenient access to popular leisure destinations and commercial hubs of the city. The hotel will feature 72 keys in the Ginger’s signature lean luxe design, Café Etcetera – the all-day diner, a conference room, and a fitness centre, it said in a press release.

Located in the Doon Valley at the foothills of the Himalayas, Dehradun is a notable academic and research hub. The city has many well-known institutions including The Indian Military Academy, Forest Research Institute, and The Doon School.

With the addition of this hotel IHCL will have seven hotels in Uttarakhand, including three under development.

Ginger is operated by Roots Corporation Limited which is a subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL).

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 03:34 PM IST