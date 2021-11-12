Get high FD rates with Bajaj Finance and secure your child’s future

Parents must plan for their child’s future financial needs in advance. Especially with the ever-increasing costs, education, and healthcare expenses, planning ahead of time has become a prerequisite when it comes to securing your child’s future. To have a solid financial plan in place, you must park your savings in the right instrument that protects your investment from volatile market movements and uncertainties.

Sound financial tools like fixed deposits are among the most popular long-term investment avenues that ensure deposit safety and timely returns. You can get the dual benefit of the security of returns and growth in savings. However, interest rates on fixed deposits are generally low, which can result in a lower yield. If you’re looking for a fixed deposit offering attractive returns with high safety of deposit, Bajaj Finance online FD can be a great choice.

Here’s why you should invest in a Bajaj Finance FD online:

Attractive returns

The primary advantage of investing in a fixed deposit is that it ensures timely returns at maturity. This makes it an ideal investment option for crucial financial goals, such as saving for a child’s education, college, marriage, etc. Starting early is critical as such goals are time-bound, as one has a fixed amount of time to save a certain sum of money for their children’s future expenses.

Consider an individual under 60 years investing Rs. 2 lakh in a Bajaj Finance online FD for a 2-year, 3-year and 5-year tenor online. Following are the FD rates offered by Bajaj Finance.

This maturity amount can be used to fund expenses incurred during your child’s higher education.

Highest security of deposit

An FD is one of the safest ways to grow savings systematically with no effect on market fluctuations. Bajaj Finance FD has been accredited with CRISIL’s FAAA rating and ICRA’s MAAA rating, both indicating safety of your hard-earned money.

Loan against FD facility

Bajaj Finance online FD has an option that meets your cash requirements without breaking your FD prematurely. You can get an easy loan against your FD up to 75% of the invested amount. Facilitating a loan against your FD is can be undertaken with minimal documentation, quick processing and no additional charges.

Easy online investment process

With Bajaj Finance online FD, you can invest in just a few minutes using an end-to-end paperless and online process. There is no need to wait in long queues or submit lengthy documents at the FD branch physically. You can invest from the comfort of your home.

Equipped with the required knowledge, you can now consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit to secure your child’s financial future.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021