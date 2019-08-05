German fashion designer Philipp Plein, get threat from Ferrari lawyers for Instagram post

German fashion designer Philipp Plein posted some photos on Instagram which were not impressive for the Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari, in the pic you can see Ferrari's 812 Superfast car, which is registered under Plein name. The Ferrari lawyers have sent a notice to Plein, clearly not impressed with the use of the Ferrari brand in some of the Instagram posts that he is making.
The Fashion Law stated, "Ferrari wants PhilippPlein to stop positioning the wares of his fashion brand alongside its pricey cars - even if Plein owns the cars. According to the cease and desist letter that Plein received from Ferrari’s counsel on Monday, Plein’s use of images featuring Ferrari’s valuable trademarks positions Ferrari “with a lifestyle totally inconsistent with Ferrari’s brand perception,” namely due to the connection with “performers making sexual innuendos and using Ferrari’s cars as props in a manner which is per se distasteful.”
Philipp Plein, posted GOT A LOVE LETTER, TODAY FROM THE LAWYERS OF FERRARI, asking me to delete the picture OF MY PERSONAL CAR WITH MY PERSONAL SHOES, ON IT !!!!! I can’t even put in words how disappointed and disgusted I am about this unfair and totally inappropriate claim against me personally......obviously I love cars and ESPECIALLY FERRARI !!!! I bought my first FERRARI 10 years ago and recently I bought a Ferrari for my mother as her birthday gift !!!! I think it is absolutely ridiculous as a good client to receive such a letter from a company like FERRARI !!! This message goes out to the CEO Louis Carey Camilleri of FERRARI !! If you want to continue treating your loyal clients with such letters from your lawyers you will lose the support from many FERRARI FANS !@scuderiaferrari
Another Instagram post by Plein, "ULTIMATUM OF “48”hours to remove a photo of my PERSONAL FERRARI FROM MY PERSONAL INSTAGRAM ! "The CEO of FERRARI Louis C. Camilleri should think twice before he let his lawyers send a letter like this to a valuable costumer who bought 4 brand new Ferrari’s in the last 10 years !!! I am still speechless about the unprofessional and aggressive behavior of the company FERRARI towards his clients ! This is a clear BLACKMAIL !!!! I will not remove the pictures and I will start legal action against the company Ferrari for this unprofessional behavior ! I expect an official APOLOGY from MR. Louis C. Camilleri !
FERRARI CANT PUSH US BECAUSE WE WILL PUSH BACK 🔈 YOU GUYS SHOULD CLEAN UP YOUR OWN MESS BEFORE YOU COME TO ME ! FIRST RULE: never be arrogant and treat your costumers like they are less worth than you ! Everything comes back in life and I am still waiting for my official apology ( I have been personally attacked by THE COMPANY FERRARI because I posted my PERSONAL FERRARI ON MY PERSONAL INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT WITH MY PERSONAL SHOES ON IT !!!!!!! By the way I paid for the car personally too ! NOBODY CAN ATTACK ME PERSONAL AND BLACKMAIL ME WITHOUT ME FIGHTING BACK ! My lawyers will go hard and I will make every step public until FERRARI stops bullying their clients ! RULE NO.2 : NOBODY NEEDS FERRARI BUT FERRARI NEEDS HIS CLIENTS ! NO BRAND CAN BUY ITS CLIENTS......BUT THE CLIENTS CAN CHOOSE WHICH PRODUCT AND BRAND TO BUY !! THE CLIENTS ARE ALWAYS MORE POWERFUL THAN THE BRAND BECAUSE THEY DECIDE ABOUT THE FUTURE SUCCESS AND REVENUE OF THE BRAND !", fashion designer posted again.
The question remains that does designer used company trademark to promote his own product, or the super car manufacture just want to threat him for allegedly using their brand name. This may not be the case of these issue.
