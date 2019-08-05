German fashion designer Philipp Plein, get threat from Ferrari lawyers for Instagram post

German fashion designer Philipp Plein posted some photos on Instagram which were not impressive for the Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari, in the pic you can see Ferrari's 812 Superfast car, which is registered under Plein name. The Ferrari lawyers have sent a notice to Plein, clearly not impressed with the use of the Ferrari brand in some of the Instagram posts that he is making.

The Fashion Law stated, "Ferrari wants PhilippPlein to stop positioning the wares of his fashion brand alongside its pricey cars - even if Plein owns the cars. According to the cease and desist letter that Plein received from Ferrari’s counsel on Monday, Plein’s use of images featuring Ferrari’s valuable trademarks positions Ferrari “with a lifestyle totally inconsistent with Ferrari’s brand perception,” namely due to the connection with “performers making sexual innuendos and using Ferrari’s cars as props in a manner which is per se distasteful.”

Philipp Plein, posted GOT A LOVE LETTER, TODAY FROM THE LAWYERS OF FERRARI, asking me to delete the picture OF MY PERSONAL CAR WITH MY PERSONAL SHOES, ON IT !!!!! I can’t even put in words how disappointed and disgusted I am about this unfair and totally inappropriate claim against me personally......obviously I love cars and ESPECIALLY FERRARI !!!! I bought my first FERRARI 10 years ago and recently I bought a Ferrari for my mother as her birthday gift !!!! I think it is absolutely ridiculous as a good client to receive such a letter from a company like FERRARI !!! This message goes out to the CEO Louis Carey Camilleri of FERRARI !! If you want to continue treating your loyal clients with such letters from your lawyers you will lose the support from many FERRARI FANS !@scuderiaferrari