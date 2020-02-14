German economy stagnates in sign of Europe's woes

Growth ground to a halt at the end of the year in Germany, Europe's largest economy, as manufacturing remained in a slump and exports fell, official figures showed Friday.

The flat reading underlines the challenge facing the broader eurozone economy as it struggles against headwinds from the US-China trade dispute and Britain's departure from the European Union.

Both the German and eurozone figures were the weakest since 2013, when the region was suffering from a debt crisis thatnearly spelled he end of the euro currency.

Germany's state statistics agency said Friday there was zero growth in the fourth quarter and a mediocre 0.6% increase for the whole year.

The figures did not change the disappointing reading for the entire eurozone of 0.1% growth during the fourth quarter.

Germany's troubles are a central problem for the 19-country eurozone economy and the European Central Bank, which is trying to stimulate flagging growth and inflation with negative interest rates and bond purchases with newly printed money.