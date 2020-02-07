General Atlantic invests USD 200 mn in BYJU'S

Edu-tech major BYJU'S on Friday said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from General Atlantic, an existing investor in the company.

While BYJU'S did not disclose the quantum of investment, sources said General Atlantic has pumped in USD 200 million (about Rs 1,420 crore) into the company. The investment is part of an ongoing funding that had seen Tiger Global invest a similar amount into the edu-tech company.

The sources added that BYJU'S has raised over USD 1.3 billion and the current round values it at about USD 8.2 billion.