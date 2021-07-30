GEF Capital's South Asia Fund leads 3SC's $15 mn Series-B round

3SC (Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd), a Gurgaon-based NextGen supply chain planning and logistics company, has raised $15 million in Series-B funding led by GEF Capital’s South Asia Fund. Prior to this, the company has raised angel funding in 2013 -14.

The fund raised will be used to scale 3SC’s domestic business and augment its geographical reach further across Europe and Southeast Asia. The Company plans to strengthen its existing Software as a service (SaaS) and Analytics as a service (AaaS) based SCM solutions through both organic and inorganic routes.

"This investment round is testament to the incredible work our team is doing to help our customers drive efficiencies,” said Lalit Das, Founder and CEO, 3SC.

“With strong industry tailwinds towards digitization and our capitalized balance sheet, we are poised to grow 2-3x in the next couple of years. We will continue to invest in building talent and technology to reinforce this exponential growth”, he added.

Founded in 2012 by Lalit Das and Sarita Das, 3SC is an integrated supply chain service provider and offers supply chain analytics solutions to blue-chip clientele across pharma/healthcare, Industrials, FMCD, FMCG and e-commerce industries.

“With the onset of Covid, the global SCM industry is ripe for modernization and 3SC is uniquely positioned as an end-to-end Execution plus Analytics service provider suited for customers of all scale and size. 3SC’s smart logistics solutions also play a crucial role in decarbonization of the transportation sector, which contributes more than a quarter of all energy related GHG emissions. We are very excited to partner with 3SC in its journey towards sustainable value creation.” said Raj Pai, Managing Partner at GEF Capital Partners.