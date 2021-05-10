GE T&D closes manufacturing facilities temporarily in Tamil Nadu amid lockdown

GE T&D India Ltd on Monday said it has temporarily closed operations of its manufacturing facilities at Padappai, Pallavaram and Hosur in Tamil Nadu until lockdown restrictions are in place in the state.

The company has taken this step in view of Tamil Nadu government's announcement on May 8, 2021 on lockdown restrictions. To contain the spread of coronavirus, Tamil Nadu on Saturday decided to impose a two-week complete lockdown from May 10.

"In view of the Tamil Nadu Government announcement dated May 8, 2021 on Lockdown restrictions, the company has temporarily closed operations of its manufacturing facilities situated at Padappai, Pallavaram and Hosur from Monday, May 10, 2021 onwards until the lockdown restrictions are lifted or until further notice," a BSE fling said.

In light of the escalating COVID-19 situation, the company's number one priority is the health and safety of its employees, it said.

The company has been following all advisories from Government/Competent authorities on COVID-19 and has been taking all precautionary and pre-emptive measures at its offices, manufacturing facilities and project sites to ensure employee safety and containing the spread of COVID-19. Wherever possible the employees are continuing to work from home, it added.