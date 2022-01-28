GE Shipping net profit jumps 16.4% to Rs 205.3 cr in December quarter

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GE Shipping) posted a 16.42 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 205.29 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

The company said that the total income during October-December 2021 increased to Rs 931.94 crore, as compared with Rs 853.65 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses rose to Rs 732.36 crore, compared with Rs 667.15 crore a year ago.

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited is India's largest private sector shipping company which mainly transports liquid, gas and solid bulk products. The company has three main business: shipping, offshore and telecom.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 06:58 PM IST