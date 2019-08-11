GCPL's Vivek Gambhir highest paid FMCG honcho, HUL's Sanjiv Mehta in 2nd spot

New Delhi: Godrej Consumer Products MD and CEO Vivek Gambhir was the highest paid FMCG executive in the previous fiscal with a total remuneration of Rs 20.09 crore, followed by HUL's Sanjiv Mehta at Rs 18.88 crore, according to information available in annual reports of the companies. The country's top FMCG players are Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Nestle India, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), Dabur, Marico and Emami.

In its annual report for 2018-19, GCPL said Gambhir received a total compensation of Rs 20,09,42,847. The ratio of his remuneration to median remuneration of employees stood at 311.26. Gambhir's remuneration included perquisite value of stock grants exercised during the financial year 2018-19. The second highest paid executive was HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta with Rs 18.88 crore. The ratio of his pay package to the median remuneration of the company's employees was 194.