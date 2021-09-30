Gautam Adani earned Rs 1,002 cr a day in last one year; breaks into second spot in Hurun India Rich List

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani and family have broken into the top 10 of the IIFL Wealth Hurun Rich List, 2021. Gautam Adani steered his way to number 2 spot with Rs 5,05 lakh crore in 2020-21 from Rs 1.4 lakh crore in the previous year. Adani and family earned a whopping Rs 1,002 crore a day in the last one year.

The IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List has revealed the top 100 wealthiest people in the country. The cumulative wealth was up 51 percent, while average wealth increased by 25 percent.

Adani's Dubai-based brother Vinod Shantilal Adani and family are at Number 8 with net worth of Rs 1.31 lakh crore, up 21.2 percent from last year.

Gautam Adani replaced Chinese bottled water producer Zhong Shanshan from the number two spot in Asia’s richest person list, as per IIFL Wealth-Hurun India Rich List, 2021.

Mukesh Ambani and family retained the numero uno position on the list with a net worth of Rs 7.18 lakh crore.

According to IIFL Wealth-Hurun India Rich List 2021, India has 58 more billionaires in the last year taking the overall number of such people to 258.

As many as 1,007 individuals across 119 cities have a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore, Hurun India said.

India’s youngest billionaire is the 23-year-old co-founder of payments app BharatPe --Shaswat Nakrani.

The report cited that cumulative wealth was up 51 per cent, while average wealth increased by 25 per cent. Besides, it showed that 894 individuals saw their wealth increase or stay the same, of which 229 are new faces, while 113 saw their wealth drop and there were 51 dropouts.

“Our country has emerged significantly stronger from the much critical pandemic situation. While the challenges were aplenty, the optimism of a fast recovery, has taken our indices to new highs in recent times. It is in these optimistic times, that we, at IIFL Wealth are proud to associate with Hurun India Rich List 2021. Being a wealth manager of choice, this report is not merely a compendium of wealthy business owners and professionals - but a reflection of how and where wealth creators are expanding their wealth. " Anirudha Taparia, Joint CEO, IIFL Wealth, said.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:12 PM IST