Gautam Adani becomes the second richest Asian after Mukesh Ambani; overtakes Chinese billionaire Zong Shanshan

Billionaire Gautam Adani, who is the second richest Indian after Reliance Group’s Mukesh Ambani, has now become the second richest Asian as well. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani moved ahead of Chinese billionaire Zong Shanshan, chairman of Chinese bottled water empire Nongfu Spring.

Adani’s net worth was up by $627 million in a single day, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index. With the recent rise, Adani’s net worth was at $32.7 billion, whereas Shanshan net worth was down by $78 million in a single day to $14.6 billion.

Meanwhile, the fourth richest Asian in the list is Chinese billionaire Ma Huateng, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Tencent.

Adani is the 14th richest in the billionaires’ list, just after Ambani who is the 13th richest in the world. While Ambani, who was among the top ten richest in the world for sometime last year, has seen his position slip in the list, whereas Adani has been moving up the list.

The recent surge in share prices of Adani Green, Adani Enterprises, Adani Gas and Adani Transmission is the reason for the increase in Adani's networth. Adani group of companies also reported positive financial results despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, Adani Green signed share purchase agreements for the acquisition of 100 per cent interest in SB Energy India from SoftBank Group (SBG) and Bharti Group.

In addition, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos continues to be the richest person in the world with a net worth of $188 billion. The second richest is Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, with a net worth of $159 billion.