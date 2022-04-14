Gautam Adani becomes richest man in Asia

Gautam Adani has catapulted to become the richest man in Asia after his company announced last week that Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Co. invested $2 billion in three of his green energy-focused businesses--dani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises..

According to Forbes' real-time billionaires tracker, Adani is worth around $123.4 billion. He has emerged at the six position in the Forbes billionaires list with a net worth estimated at $98 billion, while Mukesh Ambani is at the tenth.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 05:27 PM IST