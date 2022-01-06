Gaming startup Zupee signs pact with Reliance Jio; users to access games, other products

Gaming startup Zupee and Jio Platforms Ltd have strategically partnered, as per an announcement on Wednesday. Jio users will now be provided access to Zupee's repertoire of online skill-based games and many other Zupee products.

''Zupee, India's largest skill-based casual gaming company, has announced strategic partnership with Jio Platforms Limited,'' it said in a statement.

The move is expected to build an ecosystem that would facilitate faster and more efficient development and distribution of products and services that will benefit Zupee customers, it added.

''With the new partnership in place, emphasis will be on rolling out more quality games in multiple languages to as many users as possible with the ambition of making Zupee the biggest gaming platform in India connecting India with Bharat,'' the statement added.

Zupee will also benefit from the reach Jio currently has, it said adding that Zupee games will be distributed to all the Jio customers. It will also be made available to Jio Phone customers.

Recently, Zupee completed $102 million Series-B funding round, with an extension of $30 million that was already raised, the statement added.

''The round saw participation from marquee investors such as WestCap Group, Tomales Bay Capital, Nepean Capital, AJ Capital, Matrix Partners India & Orios Venture Partners,'' it pointed out.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 09:39 AM IST